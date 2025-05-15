NHED Calls For Mandatory Salt Targets

Share

As part of activities marking the 2025 World Salt Awareness Week, the Network for Health Equity and Development (NHED) has called on the Nigerian government to adopt mandatory salt targets and introduce Front-of-Pack Warning Labelling (FOPWL) to curb excessive salt consumption in the country.

NHED’s Project Director, Jerome Mafeni, made the call in a statement issued on Thursday, noting that Nigeria urgently needs to align with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recommended daily salt intake limit of 6 grams per person.

According to Mafeni, current data shows that Nigerians consume far more than the recommended amount, largely due to high sodium content in bouillon cubes, processed foods, and street meals.

He emphasized that both mandatory sodium targets and FOPWL are essential regulatory tools for creating healthier food environments and reducing the risk of non-communicable diseases such as hypertension and heart disease.

“Reducing salt intake is not just a personal choice—it’s a policy issue,” Mafeni said. “Mandatory sodium targets and clear warning labels on packaged foods can transform the food environment, enable informed consumer choices, and ultimately save lives.”

The week-long campaign, running from May 12 to 18, seeks to empower Nigerians with practical ways to reduce salt intake through public education, digital outreach, and a social media challenge encouraging Nigerians to share six ways they are cutting back on salt.

NHED is also engaging in policy discussions with decision-makers and media sensitization to highlight the health risks associated with high sodium intake and the need for clear food labelling reforms.

Mafeni added that NHED, through its leadership of the Coalition for Healthy Food Advocacy, will continue to push for stronger food policies that hold the industry accountable and promote healthier diets.

“NHED invites all stakeholders—health advocates, media professionals, government agencies, and community leaders—to join the campaign and advocate for regulations that prioritize public health,” he said.

