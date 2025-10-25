NHCI To Host CPD, Membership Induction November 13

The Nigerian Hotel and Ca- tering Institute (NHCI) has disclosed plans for the host- ing of its Continuing Professional Development (CPD) and Membership Induction Programme, set for November 13, 2025, in Lagos. With the theme; Elevating In- stitutional Catering and Hospitality Operations through Professional Practice, the President and Chairman of Council of NHCI, Mr Victor Kayode, noted that the training programme is part of the continuing education and skill set training that the Institute offers its members. According to him, NHCI, is Nigeria’s foremost professional body in hospitality and catering management, which is dedicated to the promotion of excellence, ethics, and innovation in service delivery. He said that the Institute is guided by the belief that professional excellence is not achieved by chance but by the deliberate cultivation of knowledge, ethics, and practice. This is as NHCI remains stead- fast in its mission to nurture a new generation of hospitality leaders who will redefine indus- try standards. Therefore, he said that professionals and stakeholders in hospitality and catering are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to learn, network, and progress in their careers. He added that it will enhance and transform the experience ofThe Nigerian Hotel and Catering Institute (NHCI) has disclosed plans for the host- ing of its Continuing Professional Development (CPD) and Membership Induction Programme, set for November 13, 2025, in Lagos. With the theme; Elevating Institutional Catering and Hospitality Operations through Professional Practice, the President and Chairman of Council of NHCI, Mr Victor Kayode, noted that the training programme is part of the continuing education and skill set training that the Institute offers its members. According to him, NHCI, is Nigeria’s foremost professional body in hospitality and catering management, which is dedicated to the promotion of excellence, ethics, and innovation in service delivery. He said that the Institute is guided by the belief that professional excellence is not achieved by chance but by the deliberate cultivation of knowledge, ethics, and practice. This is as NHCI remains stead- fast in its mission to nurture a new generation of hospitality leaders who will redefine industry standards. Therefore, he said that professionals and stakeholders in hospitality and catering are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to learn, network, and progress in their careers. He added that it will enhance and transform the experience of members as it will expose them to the key elements of excellence service delivery and professional- ism in the discharge of their various functions.

Kayode further disclosed that in the course of the one day expository training that the members will equipped with advanced knowledge, practical insights, and leadership skills essential for achieving sustainable growth in the industry. Some of the key components of the training, he said include; Hospital Hospitality: A paradigm in the changing face of healthcare and role realignment for effectiveness in Nigeria; Food safety and regulatory compliance in catering operations; Understanding HACCP provisions; Cost control and budgeting; Ethical standards in hospitality; and Customer relationship management. The induction of new members would be held during the gala ceremony, a significant milestone in the members’ professional journey and a recognition of competence, character, and commitment to the profession.