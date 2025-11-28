The Nigerian Hotel and Catering Institute (NHCI) has continued to forge ahead with its push for ethical and professional conduct, as it expands the frontiers of its Continued Professional Development ((CPD) regular exercise.

This is as the Chairman of Council and National President of the foremost hospitality professional body in Nigeria, Mr Victor Olanrewaju Kayode, charged the members on the importance of adhering to ethical, and professional conduct, as well as excellent service delivery.

Kayode gave the charge on the occasion of the induction of 32 new members into its fold, at the conclusion of its November CPD exercise held in Lagos, recently.

Kayode stressed that NHCI is committed to enhancing professionalism in the industry, hence it has continued to conduct regular CPD exercises across the country.

The exercise, which is handled by professionals and noted experts in the industry, exposed the members to new trends and emerging practices in the industry.

While welcoming the newly inducted members to NHCI’s hold, he tasked them to focus on their assignments and discharge their responsibilities according to the ethical and professional dictates of the profession and industry, noting that progression in their career is dependent on their professionalism.

Kayode also charged them to show commitment to NHCI, saying; “NHCI is a professional body and not a social club. Our focus is on capacity development rather than social issues. “All NHCI professionals must make a significant difference in their places of work or business, focusing on business ethics and professional discipline.”

He assured that NHCI remains dedicated to ensuring and upholding standards, regulation and professionalisation of the hospitality industry, noting that having an industry that is fully operated by trained and certified professionals is a core mandate of the body and that it would continue to pursue this core mandate and other goals with vigour.