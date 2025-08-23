NHCI President, Kayode, Tasks Inductees On Ethics, Professional Conduct, Mentorship

The newly inducted professional members of the Nigerian Hotel and Catering Institute (NHCI), which is the foremost hospitality professional body in Nigeria, have been charged to uphold the ethics of the profession and conduct themselves professionally in the discharge of their duties. This charge was given by the President and Chairman of Council of the Institute, Mr Victor Olanrewaju Kayode, who is also a Fellow of the Institute. He noted that NHCI is devoted to entrenching professionalism and superior capacity development for professionals in the hospitality industry.

Kayode, who is also the Chief of Operations/Lead Consultant, Hospitality Legend Limited, gave this charge at the close of the recently held Continuous Professional Development (CPD) programme of the Institute, which concluded with the induction ceremony of the new members.

The one-day professional development session, which was held in Akure, Ondo State, has the theme: Hospitality Operations, Education and Management – Building Competence for Sustainable Growth. It was coordinated by the Chairman of Education Committee of the Institute, Professor Wasiu Babalola, alongside the Third Vice President of the Institute, Associate Professor Olumide Metilelu, with the support of the immediate Past President, Olugbenga Sunmonu and Southwest Coordinator, Mrs Patricia Itohan Soyinka.

Some of the capacity development topics dissected include Modern Trends in Hospitality Service Quality: SOPs and Guest Experience Management, Issues in Human Capital Development and Talent Retention in Hospitality Husiness-Taming the Monkey Spirit, and Pedagogy and Curriculum for Hospitality Education-Bridging the Operational ‘Fit’ Gap Between the Academics and Industry.

NHCI looks forward to the hosting of its Fellows and Corporate Members Dinner, which is slated to hold in Lagos in November 2025, alongside the investiture of the new national president and new fellows and members into the professional fold.