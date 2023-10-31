NHCF, NGF, Others To Induct New Health Commissioners

The Nigeria Health Commissioners’ Forum (NHCF) with support from the secretariat of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and other health partners has concluded arrangements to induct the newly appointed Commissioners for Health across the 36 states of the federation.

According to a statement signed by NGF’s Head of Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazaq Barkindo on Tuesday in Abuja, the induction ceremony scheduled to hold later in the week in Abuja, would be anchored on the theme, “Navigating Health Leadership: From Promise to Impact.”

It explained that the induction programme was aimed at strengthening the capacity of the commissioners on strategic, intersectoral and socio-political management of the health systems towards achieving better health outcomes at the subnational levels.

The statement partly reads: “The occasion is set to feature a series of presentations and panel discussions towards providing insights into the necessity of having a unified vision for the health sector and putting in place the needed frameworks to ensure coordination and collaboration in the health sector.

“Exploring the importance of performance management and accountability and inspiring attendees to apply shared strategies for effective governance and societal impact, equipping participants with a deeper understanding of healthcare resource optimization, providing practical insights, and inspiring actionable steps toward maximizing the impact of available resources for health improvement in Nigeria.

“Introducing the newly appointed Health Commissioners to the purpose and vision that drives the FMOH and its various departments and agencies.”