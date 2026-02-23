NGX’s Top 10 Brokers Account For Majority Of Market Turnover

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) recorded notable concentration in trading activities last week as the top ten stockbroking firms accounted for a substantial share of total transactions across exchange traded funds (ETFs), bonds, equities and the broader market.

In the ETF market, Afrinvest Securities Limited emerged as the leading broker by transaction value, accounting for 20.48 per cent of total trades valued at N605.61 million during the review period. Vetiva Capital Management Limited followed with 11.10 per cent, representing N553.13 million, while Morgan Capital Securities Limited recorded 10.76 per cent valued at N307.76 million.

Other prominent participants included CardinalStone Securities Limited with 8.54 per cent, Atlass Portfolios Limited at 7.34 per cent, and SMADAC Securities Limited with 7.00 per cent.

Overall, the top ten brokers were responsible for 79.72 per cent of total ETF transaction value, underscoring strong activity concentration within the segment. Activity in the bond market reflected even higher concentration levels.

APT Securities and Funds led the segment with a 34.75 per cent share of total bond transactions, valued at N142.36 billion. Finmal Finance Company Limited ranked second with 19.20 per cent (N78.63 billion), while Meristem Stockbrokers Limited accounted for 12.24 per cent valued at N50.14 billion. SMADAC Securities Limited and Standard Union Securities Limited posted 8.70 per cent and 7.64 per cent respectively.

Collectively, the top ten brokers accounted for 94.02 per cent of total bond transaction value, highlighting significant institutional participation and market concentration within the fixed income space.

In the equities segment, CSL Stockbrokers Limited emerged as the top broker by value, accounting for 15.44 per cent of total equity transactions amounting to N78.01 billion.