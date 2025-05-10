NGX Weekly Transactions Up By 2.12%

Share

Indication at the weekend was that investors on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) traded N2.645 billion shares worth N77.005 billion in 86,110 deals during the week.

NGX, in its weekly report, made available in Lagos, said this is in contrast to 2.200 billion shares valued at N75.409 billion that exchanged hands last week in 70,853 deals.

Consequently, the value of transactions traded by investors on the stock exchange rose by 2.12 per cent.

The Financial Services led the activity chart with 1.638 billion shares valued at N45.825 billion traded in 37,843 deals.

This contributed 61.90 per cent and 59.51 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

The Services industry followed with 364.653 million shares worth N2.909 billion in 7,760 transactions.

Third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 190.221 million shares worth N6.771 billion in 10,595 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Guaranty Trust Holding Company PIc, Access Holdings Plc and Tantalizer Plc accounted for 839.689 million shares worth N27.737 billion in 8,898 deals.

This contributed 31.74 per cent and 36.02 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The NGX All-Share Index and market capitalisation appreciated by 2.54 per cent to close the week at 108,733.40 and N68.339 trillion, respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX MERI Growth Index which depreciated by 0.15 per cent while the NGX ASeM closed flat.

Sixty-eight equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 52 equities in the previous week.

Twenty-eight equities depreciated in price, lower than 37 in the previous week, while 52 equities remained unchanged lower than 59 recorded in the previous week.

Multiverse Mining, Academy Press, Beta Glass, The Initiates and International Energy Insurance were the top five gainers for the week, as they grew in 57.48, 50.52, 46.31, 34.95 and 31.88 per cent, respectively.

The companies gained N3.65, N1.45, N50.85, N1.73 and 44k, respectively.

The top five decliners for the week were Abbey Mortgage Bank, Meyer Plc, Veritas Kapital Assurance, VFD Group and Transcorp as they lost N1.30, N1.25, 12k, N1.90 and N36.40 each.

