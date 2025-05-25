NGX Weekly Transactions Rise by 17.3%

Share

Stock market investors traded 3.932 billion shares worth N74.813 billion in 105,220 transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX) this week.

This is compared to 2.606 billion shares valued at N63.785 billion that exchanged hands last week in 77,593 deals.

Consequently, the value of transactions traded by investors on the Exchange soared by 17.3 per cent.

The Financial Services led the activity chart with 2.405 billion shares valued at N32.271 billion traded in 44,570 transactions.

This contributed 61.16 per cent and 43.14 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Services industry followed with 442.995 million shares worth N4.201 billion in 7,523 deals.

The third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 283.157 million shares worth N12.678 billion in 15,675 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Royal Exchange Plc, Fidelity Bank Plc and Tantalizer PIc accounted for 1.610 billion shares worth N8.897 billion in 8,079 deals.

This contributed 40.95 per cent and 11.89 pee cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 0.62 per cent and 0.29 per cent to close the week at 109,028.62 and N68.752 trillion respectively.

Similarly, all other indices finished lower with the exception of NGX Insurance, NGX AFR Div Yield, NGX Consumer Goods and NGX Industrial Goods Indices which appreciated by 0.73 per cent, 0.11 per cent, 2.18 per cent and 0.72 per cent respectively, while the NGX ASeM closed flat.

Fifty-two equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 61 equities in the previous week.

Forty-one equities depreciated in price, higher than 31 in the previous week, while 55 equities remained unchanged. lower than fifty-six 56 recorded in the previous week.

Cutix Plc, Custodian Investment Plc, Red Star Express Plc, John Holt Plc and EUNISELL Interlinked Plc were the top five gainers for the week, as they grew in 21.92, 21.45, 20.90, 20.63 and 20.47 per cent respectively.

The companies gained 57k, N3.85, N1.16, N1.30 and N2.20 respectively.

The top five decliners for the week are: Neimeth International Pharmaceutical Plc, Associated Bus Company, Trancorp Hotel Plc, NPF Micro finance Bank Plc, FTN Cocoa Processors Plc as they lost 63k, 46k, N24.50, 33k and 31k respectively.

