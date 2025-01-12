NGX Weekly: Investors gain N1.137trn as Wema, FBN, Universal lead

Share

The Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 1.80 per cent each, to close the week at 105,451.06 and N64.303 trillion respectively.

These are against 103,586.33 and 63.166 trillion posted last week.

Consequently, equity investors gained a total of N1.137 trillion for the week under review.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher except NGX Insurance, NGX AFR Bank Value, NGX AFR Div Yield, NGX MERI Value, NGX Consumer Goods, and NGX Oil and Gas.

Also, NGX Industrial Goods depreciated by 6.91, 0.08, 1.11, 0.17, 0.34, 0.34 and 0.26 per cent respectively, while the NGX ASeM closed flat.

Meanwhile, a total turnover of 4.698 billion shares worth N85.043 billion in 72,562 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange.

This was in contrast to a total of 2.618 billion shares valued at N69.742 billion that exchanged hands last week in 47,953 deals.

The Financial Services Industry measured by volume led the activity chart with 3.470 billion shares valued at N40.791 billion traded in 34,364 deals: thus contributing 73.86 and 47.97 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Services industry followed with 407.032 million shares worth N2.226 billion in 4,996 deals.

Third place was the ICT Industry, with a turnover of 237.680 million shares worth N3.628 billion in 5,280 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely, Wema Bank Plc, FBN Holdings Plc and Universal Insurance Plc, measured by volume accounted for 1.679 billion shares worth N20.838 billion in 4,922 deals.

These contributed 35.74 per cent and 24.50 per cent to the total equity turnover in volume and value respectively.

Also, 51 equities were appreciated during the week, lower than 82 equities in the previous week.

Thirty-nine equities depreciated higher than 18 in the previous week, while 62 equities remained unchanged, higher than 52 recorded in the previous week.

Multiverse Mining and Exploration Plc, led 50 other advanced equities on the gainers’ table by 53.42 per cent to close at N12.35 per share.

Sunu Assurances also led the 38 other declined equities on the losers’ table by 36.52 per cent to close at N7.30 per share.

Looking ahead, analysts at Cowry Asset Management Ltd., predicted bullish momentum at the equity market to persist in the coming week.

The analysts said this would be supported by anticipation of fourth quarter 2024 unaudited financial results and preparations for the dividend earning season.

They noted that positive sentiment is likely to prevail as stocks continue to reach new historical highs, bolstered by favourable market valuations and outlooks.

“Nonetheless, we advise investors to focus on fundamentally sound stocks to maximise returns amidst the ongoing rally,” the analysts said.

