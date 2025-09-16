NGX: ‘Weak Market Breadth Underscores Lingering Caution’

Capital market analysts have advised operators and investors to tread cautiously following recent market signals and last week’s trading outcome. The market staged a spirited comeback last week, breaking free from a month-long losing streak as renewed investor appetite drove key indices higher.

Robust demand for bellwether stocks and broad gains across sectors powered the rally, lifting both sentiment and valuations, even as caution continued to hover beneath the surface. Analysts remain cautiously optimistic. Cowry Assets noted in a Friday commentary that the equities market could extend its upward momentum on the back of sustained liquidity and demand for bellwethers.

However, they cautioned that weak market breadth underscores lingering caution, with profittaking likely in recently rallying counters. Cordros Capital added that investor sentiment this week will hinge on the August inflation data and the Central Bank’s forthcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting Evidence of further disinflation could bolster expectations of a rate cut, reinforcing equities’ appeal against fixed-income assets.

In the period under review, the benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 1.13 per cent week-on-week to close at 140,545.69 points, up from 138,980.01 points. Market capitalisation expanded by N985 billion to N88.92 trillion, raising the year-to-date return to a healthy 36.55 per cent.

The strong performance marked the index’s first positive close in five weeks, signaling renewed conviction among investors reassessing attractive entry points after recent declines. Trading activity was equally robust. The number of deals surged 12.8 per cent to 132,841, while traded volume rose 2.36 per cent to 3.19 billion units.

Transaction value jumped 10.54 per cent to N99.7 billion, underscoring strong liquidity inflows tilted toward large-cap counters. Yet market breadth told a more nuanced story: with 47 gainers against 49 decliners, the rally was largely selective, driven more by flows into blue chips than by acrossthe-board enthusiasm.

Sectoral indices painted a largely green picture, reflecting investor confidence across the market’s breadth. The NGX Commodity Index led with a 2.73 per cent gain, followed by Insurance (+2.45%) as interest deepened in resilient, lowpriced names.

Oil and Gas stocks added 2.38 percent, buoyed by improving sentiment in downstream plays amid firming global oil prices. Banking shares rose 1.68 per cent as investors rotated back into tier-one lenders, while Industrial Goods and Consumer Goods gained 1.13 per cent and 0.98 per cent, respectively.

On the individual chart, ETRANZACT emerged the standout performer, soaring 37.8 per cent, while NCR climbed 31.6 per cent. REGALINS and CHELLARAM each rose 26.7 per cent, with JOHNHOLT advancing 18.3 per cent. Conversely, UNIONDICON led the laggards, sliding 19 per cent, followed by ETERNA (-18.4%), THOMASWY (-16.3%), ENAMELWA (-12.6%), and UPDC (-11.1%).

Heavyweights also played a decisive role in the rebound. WAPCO surged 13.3 per cent, while banking giants Zenith Bank and UBA gained 4.8 per cent and 4.2 per cent, respectively. Dangote Sugar advanced 9.1 per cent, further bolstering the index’s recovery. These moves pushed the market’s month-to-date performance into positive territory at 0.3 per cent, while year-to-date gains climbed to 36.7 per cent.