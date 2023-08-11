NGX Urges FG To Create Enabling Policies To Attract Listing

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has disclosed that it is working with the Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc and Euroclear to create a dollar settlement platform that will enable tech startups to raise in dollars.

The Exchange stated that this would create opportunities for domestic investors to have access to their shares and at the same time, contribute to the growth of the Nigerian economy through democratisation of capital formation.

Speaking during the Annual A&O Fintech webinar themed; Fueling Fin- tech: The Power of Capital, the Role of Regulation, the Divisional Head, Capital Markets, NGX, Jude Chiemeka, noted that although public markets are viable options for raising capital, fintechs preferably opted for private markets because of regulatory rule of disclosure and stricter governance requirements that are necessary for listing publicly.

He explained that to address this issue, NGX received approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch a technology board for fintechs and tech companies to raise capital. Chiemeka stressed that the tech board was geared at encouraging tech firms to come to the market and raise capital in local currency, which would prove beneficial amid the high interest rate environment that had made foreign investors hawkish.

Whilst stating that the issue of settlements may discourage fintechs from accessing capital in US dollars on the public market, Chiemeka revealed that the Exchange was working on a partnership that is directed at fixing that problem.

He said: “NGX is working with CSCS and Euro- clear to create a dollar settlement platform that allows tech companies (start-ups or existing ones) to raise capital in dollars. “We have reviewed list- ing procedures for tech companies who want to list. Requirements around number of shareholders, years of operation among others have been relaxed to catalyse these listings.”