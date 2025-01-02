NGX Unveils Results Of Annual Market Indices Review

Share

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited has disclosed the outcomes of its comprehensive annual review of key market indices, a move set to redefine the landscape for investors.

The indices reviewed include NGX 30, NGX Lotus Islamic, NGX Pension, NGX Pension Broad Index, Corporate Governance Index, Afrinvest Bank Value Index, Afrinvest Dividend Yield Index, Meristem Growth Index, Meristem Value Index, and the NGX’s five sectoral indices—NGX Banking, NGX Insurance, NGX Industrial, NGX Consumer Goods, and NGX Oil & Gas.

The review, which determines the inclusion and exclusion of companies, became effective at the start of trading on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

Using a market capitalisation-weighted methodology, the indices are recalibrated semi-annually on the first business days of January and July, ensuring they reflect the evolving dynamics of the capital market In a pioneering move, the NGX has also introduced the NGX Equity-Based Commodity Index, a benchmark designed to track the collective performance of companies operating in energy, agriculture, mining, metals, and natural resources.

This innovative index aims to provide investors with strategic exposure to the essential raw materials and commodities that underpin global economic activities.

The initial constituents of this new index are Geregu Power Plc, Multiverse Mining and Exploration Plc, Okomu Oil Palm Plc, Presco Plc, Seplat Energy Plc, Transcorp Power Plc, and Aradel Holdings Plc.

The index debuts with a baseline value of 1,000 points, setting the stage for future tracking and investment opportunities. This strategic overhaul not only underscores NGX’s commitment to maintaining market transparency and efficiency but also strengthens its role as a catalyst for economic growth and investment.

