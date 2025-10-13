NGX To Delist Ineligible Companies, Winds Down ASeM Board

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has announced plans to delist ineligible companies listed on its Alternative Securities Market (ASeM) Board, following the decision to officially close the board as part of efforts to restructure and improve market efficiency.

In a statement, the Exchange said its Board of Directors approved the wind-down of the ASeM Board, with the process set to take effect from July 1, 2025. Under the new arrangement, eligible companies on the board will be migrated to the Growth Board, while ineligible ones will be delisted and removed from the NGX’s Daily Official List.

As part of the transition, NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo) has begun the migration of Juli Plc to the Entry Segment of the Growth Board. However, Smart Products Nigeria Plc failed to meet the criteria required for migration and will therefore be delisted from the Exchange.

Consequently, trading in the shares of Smart Products Nigeria Plc was suspended on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, pending the completion of the delisting process. The ASeM Board was originally established to provide small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with access to the capital market.

However, due to low activity and limited growth on the platform in recent years, the NGX has opted to consolidate its listing segments to better align with market realities and enhance investor participation.