NGX Targets Climate-Aligned Capital With Net Zero Initiative

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) has launched its Net Zero Initiative, a strategic effort to place climate action and sustainability at the core of Nigeria’s capital market, aligning the country with the global transition to a low-carbon economy.

Speaking at a closing gong ceremony to mark the launch, NGX Chairman Temi Popoola said the initiative represents the Exchange’s response to both global and domestic imperatives shaping capital flows.

He highlighted that international development financiers, such as DEG (a subsidiary of KfW), now apply strict environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and climate criteria before deploying capital, making sustainability alignment a prerequisite for investment.

“For the Exchange, the critical question is how we support Nigerian companies to align with this direction and how we attract climate-aligned capital,” Popoola said. “Our objective is to bridge the gap between opportunity and execution by building capacity across the ecosystem and helping corporates unlock funding.”

Popoola also noted DEG’s significant footprint in Nigeria’s capital market, benefiting banks, private equity firms, and pre-listing companies through DEG-backed financing. He paid tribute to DEG’s outgoing Country Director for strengthening Nigeria’s private-sector and capital-market ecosystem during a seven-year tenure.

NGX Chief Executive Officer Jude Chiemeka said the Exchange is deliberately choosing to “lead by action” on the Net Zero agenda, now central to global capital markets. He explained that the programme extends beyond listed companies to include structured capacity-building efforts, with at least 30 market participants set to receive training in climate and sustainability practices.

“This marks a shift from availability to sustainability. Corporates must now operate not only for profitability, but also for impact. ESG is no longer optional, and NGX takes this responsibility seriously,” Chiemeka said.

From the development finance perspective, Monika Beka, Chief Investment Officer at DEG, said the launch underscores the pivotal role of capital markets in driving private-sector-led development. She described the gathering as a “mini-Davos” for Nigeria and reaffirmed DEG’s focus on Africa, with Nigeria identified as a priority market.

“Profitability and sustainability are not contradictory; they reinforce each other. Partnering with leading corporates on climate and impact creates long-term value for shareholders,” Beka said.

Also speaking, DEG’s outgoing Country Director expressed appreciation for years of engagement in Nigeria, emphasizing the private sector’s capacity to drive responsible growth and reiterating DEG’s commitment to supporting Nigeria’s capital market.