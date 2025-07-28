NGX Suspends MRS Oil

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Friday announced the full suspension of trading in the shares of MRS Oil Nigeria Plc, marking the beginning of a formal delisting process from the Exchange.

The suspension, which took effect on July 25, 2025, was implemented to prevent further trading activity in the company’s securities following the NGX’s approval of its voluntary delisting.

In an official notice to market participants and investors, the Exchange stated that the decision aligns with regulatory protocols governing voluntary delisting, ensuring an orderly exit for the oil marketing company.

While MRS Oil has yet to issue a public statement on the rationale for its exit, the move underscores an emerging trend of strategic repositioning by listed firms navigating Nigeria’s volatile macroeconomic landscape.

The suspension of MRS Oil coincides with a continued surge in the equities market, which extended its bullish streak for the fourth consecutive week in July, buoyed by strong corporate earnings and improving investor sentiment.