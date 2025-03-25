NGX: Stocks Rebound With N369bn Gain

Share

The Nigerian stock market kicked off the week on a strong note, posting a robust N369 billion gain as investor sentiment turned positive.

The All-Share Index (ASI) advanced by 588.43 points, or 0.56 per cent, to close at 105,551.39, while market capitalisation climbed to N66.189 trillion.

Monday’s rally was fueled by gains in medium- and large-cap stocks, with MRS Oil Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), McNichols, Oando, and First HoldCo leading the charge.

Looking ahead, analysts at United Capital Plc anticipate a marginal improvement in equity markets as investors position themselves for full-year 2024 earnings and potential corporate actions.

However, lingering concerns over high interest rates in the fixedincome space could temper bullish momentum. Market breadth reflected the positive sentiment, with 25 stocks recording gains against 22 decliners.

Royal Exchange led the advancers with a 10 per cent increase to 88 kobo per share, while Livestock Feeds and Abbey Mortgage Bank surged 9.87 per cent and 9.72 per cent, respectively.

Conversely, NEM Insurance topped the laggards with a 9.63 per cent dip to N12.20, followed by United Capital’s 9.29 per cent decline to N16.60.

Trading activity also gained traction, with total volume rising 10.90 per cent to 440.52 million shares, valued at N10.47 billion across 10,182 deals. Zenith Bank led the pack with 55.06 million shares traded, followed by FCMB Group and United Bank for Africa (UBA).

