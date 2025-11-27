NGX Slips As Market Value Drops To N90.99trn

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed yesterday trading session on a negative note, with the market reversing the modest rebound recorded on Tuesday as fresh selloffs in consumer goods, industrial stocks and mid-tier financial equities dragged key indicators lower.

Data from the NGX Daily Official List show that market capitalisation dipped to N90.996 trillion, down from N91.440 trillion posted on Tuesday, November 25. The All-Share Index (ASI) also weakened to 143,064.57 points, compared with 143,763.14 points in the preceding session.

The decline places the market further away from the week’s highest index point of 144,187.03 recorded on Thursday, November 20.

A wave of sell pressure hit the market’s losers’ chart, led by Learn Africa, which fell by 10 per cent to close at N5.22 from N5.80. Cadbury followed with a decline of 9.92 per cent, settling at N53.10. Meyer Plc also recorded a significant drop of 9.91 per cent to N14.55.

UPDC shed 8.83 per cent to close at N5.47, while International Breweries declined by 8.33 per cent to end the session at N11.00. Another 21 equities also closed in the red. Mutual Benefit lost 7.46 per cent to close at N3.10; Deap Capital shed 6.17 per cent, while Daar Communications fell 5.05 per cent.

Honeywell Flour decreased by 5 per cent to N17.10, and BUA Cement dipped 4.76 per cent to N160.00. NB Plc dropped 3.65 per cent, Conhall PLC retreated 3.38 per cent, while FTN Cocoa and Tantalizers also declined.

Despite the broader market slump, a number of stocks recorded price appreciation. AIICO Insurance led the gainers’ chart with a rise of 10 per cent, closing at N3.52. NCR followed with a gain of 9.96 per cent to N49.70, while Ikeja Hotel advanced 9.41 per cent to N25.00.