NGX Sheds N580bn As Banking Stocks Weigh On Market

Market capitalization on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) declined to N121.55 trillion yesterday from N122.13 trillion recorded on Monday, following profit-taking in several bellwether stocks that weighed on overall market performance.

Data from the NGX Daily Official List indicated that the All-Share Index (ASI) dropped to 189,362.94 points from 190,262.44 points in the previous session, reflecting a broad-based decline across key sectors of the market. The benchmark Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) of the Central Bank of Nigeria remained at 27.00 per cent.

Notwithstanding the bearish close, 44 equities posted price gains. ABC Transport led the advancers, rising by 9.94 per cent to close at N9.07 from N8.25. Zochis (ZICHIS) followed with a 9.93 per cent increase to N13.06, while Red Star Express appreciated by 9.87 per cent to N29.50.

Meyer Plc gained 9.81 per cent to close at N22.95, and Japaul Gold advanced by 9.78 per cent to N3.03. Other notable gainers included Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank, up 9.68 per cent; NSL Tech, which rose 9.64 per cent; FTN Cocoa Processors, up 9.52 per cent; Jaiz Bank, which appreciated by 8.43 per cent; and Vitafoam Nigeria, which added 8.26 per cent.

Among the blue-chip stocks, NGX Group climbed 6.09 per cent to N122.00, BUA Foods rose by 5.77 per cent to N845.00, Presco gained 3.03 per cent to close at N2,076.00, and Nestlé Nigeria appreciated by 2.47 per cent to N2,900.00.

Conversely, 40 equities closed in negative territory, with banking and insurance stocks dominating the losers’ table. Zenith Bank led the decliners, shedding 10.00 per cent to close at N80.55. Mecure Industries and Skyway Aviation Handling Company also fell by 10.00 per cent each to N93.60 and N117.00, respectively.

RT Briscoe declined by 9.95 per cent to N14.12, while Tripple Gee dropped 9.77 per cent to N6.00. Mansard Insurance lost 8.77 per cent to close at N15.50, and UBA depreciated by 6.56 per cent to N46.30. Other major laggards included GTCO, which fell by 2.33 per cent; Fidelity Bank, down 2.35 per cent; Access Holdings, which declined by 4.63 per cent; Wapco, which shed 4.04 per cent; and MTN Nigeria, which slipped 3.81 per cent to close at N750.00.

Dangote Cement and Aradel Holdings recorded marginal losses of 0.16 per cent and 0.25 per cent, respectively. Sectoral indices showed mixed performance, with modest gains recorded in the NGX Main Board and Premium indices, while sustained pressure in banking and insurance counters dragged the broader market lower.

Analysts attributed the downturn to profit-taking in recently appreciated stocks and portfolio rebalancing by institutional investors. Although market breadth closed positive with 44 gainers against 40 losers, declines in large-cap stocks outweighed gains, resulting in a net loss for the session.