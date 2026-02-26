NGX Sheds N515bn As Banking, Consumer Stocks Weigh On Market

The Nigerian equities market closed lower today as sustained losses in bellwether banking and consumer goods stocks dragged key performance indicators into negative territory.

Data from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) showed that market capitalization declined to N124.24 trillion today from N124.75 trillion recorded on previous trading day translating to a loss of about N515 billion.

In the same vein, the All-Share Index (ASI) dropped to 193,567.81 points from 194,370.20 points, representing a decline of 802.39 basis points. During the session, the index touched a high of 196,263.56 points and a low of 193,567.81 points, with an average of 194,735.19 points.

The bearish close was largely driven by price depreciation in key stocks. Cadbury Nigeria Plc led the losers among actively traded equities, shedding 9.69 per cent to close at N61.95 from N68.60. Guinea Insurance fell by 8.63 per cent to N1.27, while UPDC declined by 8.57 per cent to N4.80.

WAPCO dropped 8.21 per cent to N190.00, and Transcorp lost 7.27 per cent to close at N51.00. May & Baker depreciated by 6.47 per cent to N39.75, while Tantalizers and Mutual Benefit recorded losses of 5.51 per cent and 5.19 per cent, respectively.

Banking stocks also came under pressure, with United Bank for Africa (UBA) dipping 3.27 per cent to N47.40 and Zenith Bank sliding 2.20 per cent to N89.00. GTCO fell by 0.76 per cent to N117.10, while Access Corporation declined 1.50 per cent to N26.20. Wema Bank and FCMB also ended the session lower.

Other decliners included Dangote Sugar, which shed 3.51 per cent to N81.00, NAHCO, down 3.03 per cent to N160.00, and PZ Cussons, which lost 1.55 per cent to close at N70.00.

Despite the negative sentiment, several stocks recorded gains. FTN Cocoa topped the gainers’ chart with a 10.00 per cent increase to N6.05. RT Briscoe advanced 9.95 per cent to N11.38, while Deap Capital Management rose 9.92 per cent to N6.98.

Japaul Gold appreciated by 9.91 per cent to N3.77, and Omatek gained 9.72 per cent to N2.37. Ellah Lakes climbed 9.72 per cent to N11.85, while Champion Breweries added 9.38 per cent to close at N19.25.

Among other notable gainers, Vitafoam rose 5.78 per cent to N119.00, Unilever Nigeria increased by 5.44 per cent to N94.90, and First HoldCo advanced 4.85 per cent to N54.00. NGX Group also gained 2.59 per cent to close at N112.95.

Sectoral indices showed mixed performance. The NGX Banking Index eased from 1,889.21 points to 1,877.29 points, while the NGX Consumer Goods Index edged down to 4,358.19 points from 4,359.28 points. The NGX Industrial Index fell to 7,497.14 points from 7,587.39 points, and the NGX Insurance Index slipped to 1,339.56 points from 1,343.80 points.

Analysts attributed the negative close to continued profit-taking in recently rallied stocks and cautious investor positioning ahead of the release of full-year corporate earnings.