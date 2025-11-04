NGX Sees Soft Start In November Trading

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) opened the month of November on a bearish note, as profit-taking in several mid- and largecap stocks dragged the market lower on Monday, despite the Exchange leading African markets with strong gains in October.

According to data from the NGX’s Daily Official List, the All-Share Index (ASI) declined to 153,739.11 points from 154,126.46 points recorded on last Friday. Likewise, the market capitalization dropped by N246 billion to close at N97.583 trillion, reflecting renewed investor caution amid profit-taking and weak buying momentum.

Leading the pack of 38 declining equities was Honeywell Flour Mills, which shed 10.00 per cent to close at N18.00 from N20.00 per share. It was followed by Northern Nigeria Flour Mills, down 9.98 per cent to N84.30, and Aradel Holdings, which lost N72.00 or 9.21 per cent to close at N710.00.

Other major losers included Japaul Gold (-7.95 per cent), Ikeja Hotel (-7.71 per cent), Caverton Offshore (-7.34 per cent), and Mutual Benefits Assurance (-7.09 per cent). Ellah Lakes, Consolidated Hallmark Insurance, and Linkage Assurance also recorded declines of 5.41 per cent, 5.33 per cent, and 4.50 per cent respectively.

Despite the overall bearish trend, 19 equities appreciated in value. Union Dicon Salt Plc emerged as the top gainer, rising 9.93 per cent to close at N7.75 from N7.05. Omatek Ventures followed closely with a 9.92 per cent gain to N1.33, while Nigerian Aviation Handling Company advanced 7.62 per cent to N113.00.

Other notable gainers were International Breweries (+6.35 per cent), Champion Breweries (+6.33 per cent), eTranzact International (+4.33 per cent), and Deap Capital Management (+4.09 per cent). Okomu Oil Palm Plc also gained N40.00 or 3.74 per cent to close at N1,110.00, while Guinness Nigeria Plc appreciated by N3.05 or 1.76 per cent to end at N176.00 per share.