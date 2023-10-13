NGX Sees Mild Gain on Sustained Bargain Hunting

The local bourse traded marginally higher as gains in ZENITHBANK (+1.3%) and UBA (+1.5%) offset the loss in GTCO (-0.9%). Consequently, the NGX ASI inched higher by 0.1 per cent to settle at 67,133.19 points.

Accordingly, the Month-to-Date and Year-to-Date returns printed +1.1 per cent and +31.0 per cent, respectively, while the market capitalisation rose by N18.43 billion to close at N36.88 trillion.

The total volume traded declined by 24.6 percent to 309.32 million units, valued at N4.55 billion, and ex- changed in 5,588 deals. FIDELITYBK was the most traded stock by volume at 61.78 million units, while ACCESS- CORP was the most traded stock by value at N860.09 million.

Across our sectoral coverage, the Banking (+0.9%) and Consumer Goods (+0.1%) indices advanced while the Insurance (-1.8%) index declined. Meanwhile, the Industrial Goods and Oil & Gas indices closed flat. As measured by market breadth, market sentiment was positive (2.4x), as 22 tickers gained relative to nine losers.

T H O M A S W Y (+9.8%) and COURT- VILLE (+8.8%) recorded the most significant gains of the day, while CORNERST (-6.1%) and MANSARD (-3.6%) topped the losers’ list.