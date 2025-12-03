NGX Resumes Rally As Market Capitalisation Hits N92.38trn

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) reopened the week on a bullish note, recording its first positive momentum in December as renewed demand for largecapitalisation stocks lifted overall market performance.

Market capitalisation rose to N92.376 trillion, compared with N91.089 trillion posted in the previous session. The All-Share Index (ASI) advanced to 144,928.36 points from 143,210.33 points, reflecting broad gains across key sectors, particularly industrial goods and banking.

Analysts described the session as one of the strongest so far this week, buoyed by heightened investor appetite for blue-chip equities.

Dangote Cement led the gainers’ chart after its share price jumped by N53.40 to close at N588.00, representing a 9.99 per cent increase. NCR followed with a 9.98 per cent rise to N66.10, while International Breweries climbed 9.66 per cent to N11.35.

Other strong performers included Livestock Feeds, which appreciated by 8.33 per cent to N6.50; Daar Communications, which gained 8.14 per cent to N0.93; and Guinness Nigeria, which advanced by 7.78 per cent to end at N180.00.

C&I Leasing also recorded a 6.45 per cent increase to close at N5.28. The uptick was supported by modest gains in UBA, Guinea Insurance, Lasaco, Champion Breweries, Nigerian Breweries, Oando and UACN.

However, the market was not without pockets of profittaking. Ikeja Hotel topped the losers’ chart, shedding 9.92 per cent to close at N28.60 from N31.75. Legend Internet fell by 9.91 per cent to N5.00, while Living Trust Mortgage Bank lost 9.78 per cent to settle at N3.23.

Wapic Insurance declined by 6.72 per cent, FTN Cocoa dropped 5.10 per cent, May & Baker slipped 4.99 per cent, and Transcorp dipped 4.52 per cent.

Further losses were seen in Linkage Assurance, Cutix, Japaul Gold, ETranzact and FCMB. Sectoral performance was mixed. The NGX Banking Index edged up to 1,385.97 from 1,383.34, while the NGX Main Board Index rose to 7,003.48.

The NGX Industrial Index also strengthened, climbing to 5,350.33 from 5,129.88. Conversely, the NGX MERI Value Index declined to 12,405.34 from 12,315.65, signalling mild profit-taking in value stocks.