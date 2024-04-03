NGX Resilient Despite Socio-economic Uncertainties

Despite the prevailing economic challenges in the country, characterised by escalating national double digit inflation rate, unfavourable exchange rate, harsh business environment and the persist insecurity concerns, the Nigerian stock market recorded an impressive performance in the first quarter of 2024. The All-Share Index, which is the broad index that measures the performance of Nigerian stocks, closed at 104,562.06 index points by the end of the quarter. The benchmark Index opened the trading first quarter at 74,773.77 index points at the beginning of trading on January 2, 2024, and closed at 104,562.06 points at the end the month on March 28, gaining 29,788.29 basis points or 39.84 per cent. Activities on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), which opened the trading quarter at N40.917 trillion in market capitalisation at the beginning of trading, closed the quarter at N59.120 trillion, hence earning a month-to-date gain of about N18.203 trillion. Moreover, the year-to-date (YTD) return of the NGX AllShare Index showed its resilience, standing at an impressive 39.84 per cent. Also, the market capitalisation gained N18.203 trillion to close on March 28, 2024 at N59.121 trillion from N40.918 trillion at which it opened for trading activities on January 2, 2024. The N18.2 trillion gain in market capitalisation came on the backdrop of rising insecurity, double-digit inflation, other macroeconomic challenges, and global uncertainty.

Heightened market activity

Despite the backdrop of escalating inflation, prospective interest rate adjustments, and volatile exchange rates, investor confidence has displayed remarkable steadfastness. This unwavering assurance has, in turn, spurred heightened market activity and intensified buying engagements. Equity trading on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) had closed trading on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, in the green territory as the NGX All-Share Index appreciated by three per cent to cross 100,000 index points hitting 101,571.11 points. Before crossing the 100,000 points, NGX had secured its position as the world’s best-performing stock market in the first three weeks of 2024, capping off the trading day on January 19, 2024, at an impressive 94,538.12 points. With a remarkable year-to date return of 26.43 per cent, the NGX has outshone its global counterparts, taking the second spot is the S&P Merval Index, reflecting the performance of the Argentine Stock Exchange (BYMA), with a year-to-date return of 26.37 percent.

Setbacks

Investors in the Nigerian equities market faced a setback in February leading to an estimated loss of approximately N650 billion as the domestic bourse grappled with significant selling pressure following profit taking. As a result, the local bourse experienced a decline of 1.16 per cent, culminating in the benchmark index settling at 99,980.30 points. Notably, the NGX All-Share Index dropped below the 100,000 points thresholds for the first time in over a month, concluding the day at 99,302.57 points. This decline contrasted sharply with its peak position of 105,722.78 points recorded on Friday, February 16.

Turning point

The listing of Transcorp Power Plc, a subsidiary of Transcorp Plc quoted on the in March last month, brought about the much needed turning point as the market regained its momentum. The company listed 7.5 billion shares at N240.00 per share by introduction on the Main Board of

the Nigerian Exchange (NGX). The leading power generation company’s listing boosted the overall NGX market capitalisation by N1.8 trillion, just as its shares rose by 10 per cent on the first trading day.

Analysts review

Afrinvest Limited pointed out that “we anticipate that the positive sentiment would linger in April spurred by increased corporate activities following banks recapitalisation announcement and growing Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) traction into equities.” The Chairman, Senate Committee on Capital Market and Institutions, Senator Osita Izunaso, lauding the new minimum capital requirements for banks operating in Nigeria, said: “This new capital requirement is justified by the negative impact of naira depreciation on the capital base of banks over the years especially following the recent unification of exchange rates. “The adoption of tiered minimum capital requirements in respect of international, national and regional authorisation is commendable unlike the uniform capital base of N25b which applied in the 2005 banking recapitalisation exercise. “Against the backdrop of the requirement to use only paid up share capital and share premium for recapitalisation purposes, it is expected that most of the banks will approach the stock market to raise additional funds either through an offer for subscription or rights issue. “This has the potential to deepen the market, increase equities market capitalization as well as serve as a veritable source of Foreign Direct Investment with positive multiplier effects on the economy. “It is important to point out that this recapitalisation programme comes with unique risks especially when banks opt for the private placement route. The CBN should intensify efforts to ensure that laundered funds are not used to recapitalise the banks and that only fit and proper persons end up as significant shareholders. This risk is minimized when banks go through the stock market which offers a screening layer in addition to that carried out by the CBN.”

Earning season

Mr. David Adonri, Executive Vice Chairman, of Hicap Securities Limited, said that investors were in the earning season and that what investors will get from dividends was one of the factors that drove the demand for shares in the market during the period. He noted that the equities market was defying current political uncertainties because investors are futuristic that the prospect for a yield environment is bright. “Most companies, especially banks, released their half-year results during the quarter. The market normally sustains positive sentiment during the earning season,” he said.

Reduced volatility

The Managing Director of Arthur Steven Asset Management Limited, Mr. Olatunde Amolegbe, said that a demographic shift had happened in the NGX in the last few years. “We now have more local institutions and retail investors in the market than foreign portfolio investors. The reverse used to be the case, this shift has naturally reduced volatility in stock prices as the locals are likely to have more faith in the local market than foreigners. That’s why you see the NGX ASI continuing to rise despite all the uncertainties in the environment,” he said. Amolegbe further said that the expectation that the policies will encourage the inflow of foreign investment was the primary trigger that is causing the stock market rally. “The second trigger will include the fact that some of these policies will lead to a short-term increase in inflation level and typically stock prices tend to rise along with inflation,” he said.