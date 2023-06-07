New Telegraph

June 7, 2023
NGX RegCo, other to deliberate on sustainability disclosure standards

NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo), in collaboration with the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) and Financial Reporting Council (FRC) of Nigeria, is set to host a 3-day workshop/webinar on sustainability disclosure standards for companies as well as investors in the capital market.
The workshop/webinar, which will kick off from June 6-8, 2023, is organized in preparation for the imminent release of the ISSB’s first two IFRS Sustainability Disclosure Standards, better known as IFRS S1 and IFRS S2.
These documents is based on the principles, concepts and indicators of existing sustainability frameworks and standards used voluntarily in many jurisdictions globally, including the TCFD Recommendations and the SASB Standards.

