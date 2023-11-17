NGX RegCo Launches ‘EquipHER’ For Women’s Empowerment

NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo), a leading Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO), has launched a groundbreaking initiative, “EquipHER,” dedicated to empowering women and driving inclusive growth within Nigeria’s equity market. In collaboration with key market stakeholders, NGX RegCo is set to host the inaugural workshop for female investors, themed “EquipHER: Financial Literacy and Inclusion for Women’s Economic Growth.”

The event will take place at the Nigerian Exchange Group House, Lagos, on Friday, November 17, 2023, featuring impactful presentations, goodwill messages, a fireside chat, and a panel discussion led by esteemed professionals from the public and private sectors in Nigeria. Ms. Tinuade Awe, the Chief Executive Officer of NGX RegCo, expressed her thoughts on the initiative, stating, “NGX RegCo’s EquipHER initiative is a dedicated effort to create pathways for women in the dynamic landscape of the Nigerian Equity Market.

We believe that true economic growth can only be achieved when all segments of our society have equal access to opportunities, and EquipHER is our commitment to fostering such an environment.” The EquipHER initiative is inclusive in its approach, addressing diverse facets of women’s financial inclusion in alignment with Nigeria’s National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Capital Market Master Plan, and several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) focused on promoting financial inclusion for the benefit of the National Economy and Market Development.

Ms. Awe highlighted that the workshop aimed to inspire, inform, and empower participants, with the ultimate goal of enhancing women’s participation in the equity market and fostering a more equitable and inclusive market. NGX RegCo remains resolute in its dedication to driving positive change and market development initiatives in Nigeria’s equity market.