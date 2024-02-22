NGX RegCo, ICAN Collaborate To Boost Stakeholders’ Knowledge

NGX Regulation Limited and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria have collaborated on a corporate governance workshop to boost the knowledge of capital market stakeholders on the role of the audit committee. At the workshop, which was held at the Exchange Group House in Lagos on Tuesday, investors and other stakeholders gathered to learn more about the role of the audit committee, expectations from a regulatory standpoint and more.

In her opening remarks, Chief Executive Officer, NGX RegCo, Tinuade Awe, said: “This training is in line with NGX RegCo’s quest to up- hold the integrity, transparency, and efficiency of the Nigerian capital market. “Engagement between NGX RegCo and Issuers is a fundamental component in achieving the overarching goals of a well-functioning capital market.

NGX RegCo and ICAN organised this program to train shareholder representatives of Audit Committee Members of Listed Companies on their expected roles in ensuring that corporate governance best practices are enshrined in their companies.” Awe, who was represented by Head, Broker Dealers Regulation, Olufemi Shobanjo, added: “Today’s training is geared towards equipping Audit Committee members with the requisite knowledge to make positive contributions at Committee Meetings and to enhance their regulatory duties as Audit Committee members of Listed Companies.”

Speaking at the event, the Coordinating Director, Inspection & Monitoring and Corporate Governance Directorates of the Financial Reporting Council, Nigeria, Mr. Titus Osawe, pointed out that board committees played a crucial role in the corporate governance structure of a company. He said: “Directors play a crucial role in strengthening corporate governance practices within an organization as they are poised to ensure that the appropriate system of rules, practices, and processes are in place in the entity they serve as Board members.

Their role in fostering a culture of good corporate governance is pivotal in companies and Board committees are one avenue through which this is seamlessly achieved.”