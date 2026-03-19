NGX Records Mild Pullback As Profit-Taking Offsets Gains In Consumer Stocks

Trading on the Nigerian Exchange Limited closed on a cautious note yesterday, as investors engaged in profit-taking across key sectors, moderating the market’s recent bullish run despite strong gains in consumer goods and select mid-cap stocks.

Official data from the Exchange showed that total market capitalization declined to N129.13 trillion from N130.03 trillion recorded previously, representing a drop of about N900 billion.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.69 per cent to close at 201,156.86 points, down from 202,559.41 points in the previous session. The slight downturn reflects a wave of sell-offs in banking and oil-related stocks, even as investors continued to cherry-pick fundamentally sound equities in other sectors.

Market breadth painted a mixed picture, with 31 gainers against 38 losers, indicating underlying volatility in trading sentiment. On the gainers’ chart, NSL Tech led with a 10 per cent increase to close at N1.32 per share.

Guinness Nigeria Plc followed closely, advancing by 9.92 per cent to N423.20, while John Holt rose by 9.72 per cent to N11.85. Insurance and financial services stocks also featured prominently among the top advancers, with Sovereign Trust Insurance gaining 9.57 per cent and Linkage Assurance rising 9.33 per cent.

Austin Laz & Company, ETranzact International, and Livestock Feeds recorded gains ranging between 8.00 per cent and 8.54 per cent. In the consumer goods segment, Nestlé Nigeria Plc appreciated by N145 to close at N3,395.00, while Cadbury Nigeria rose to N69.95 and Dangote Sugar Refinery gained to N72.95, reinforcing investor appetite for defensive and dividend-paying stocks amid macroeconomic uncertainties.

Other notable gainers included Honeywell Flour Mills, Learn Africa, Wapic Insurance, Custodian Investment, First Holdco, Berger Paints, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, PZ Cussons Nigeria, FCMB Group, and Oando Plc. On the losers’ table, Red Star Express topped the chart with a 9.98 per cent decline to N25.70.

Aradel Holdings Plc fell by 9.68 per cent to N1,210.30, while Presco Plc dropped 9.30 per cent to N1,701.10. Banking stocks came under notable pressure, with Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc shedding 7.41 per cent to N114.35.United Bank for Africa declined by 4.22 per cent, while Zenith Bank and Access Holdings also recorded losses.

Other decliners included LivingTrust Mortgage Bank, Daar Communications, NGX Group, Eterna Plc, and Fidelity Bank. Large-cap stocks such as MTN Nigeria Communications Plc also edged lower, dipping by 0.26 per cent to N758.00, further contributing to the overall market decline.