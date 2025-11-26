NGX Rebounds As Market Capitalisation Rises By N95bn

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed yesterday trading session on a positive note as renewed buying interest in select mid and large-cap stocks helped the market recover from the previous day’s decline. Market capitalization rose to N91.441 trillion up from N91.346 trillion recorded on Monday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated to 143,763.13 points from 143,614.61 points, indicating mild investor optimism despite wider economic uncertainties.

Data obtained from the NGX Daily Official List showed that Tuesday’s rebound was driven largely by strong gains in several equities, particularly in the consumer goods, financial services, and hospitality sectors.

FG152028S1 topped the gainers’ chart after its price surged from N30.00 to N99.00, representing a remarkable 230.00 per cent increase. NCR followed with a 9.98 per cent rise to close at N45.20, up from N41.10.

Ikeja Hotel also gained 9.86 per cent, appreciating from N20.80 to N22.85. Other significant advancers included Prestige, which rose 9.56 per cent to N1.49; Euni Sell, which gained 9.49 per cent to close at N86.50; and Sterling, which appreciated by 8.96 per cent to N7.30.

Daarcomm, Royalex, and NAHCO also recorded solid movements, posting gains of 8.79 per cent, 8.15 per cent and 7.41 per cent respectively. In total, more than 25 equities advanced on the day, helping to lift overall market sentiment.

On the flip side, selloffs persisted in a number of counters, leaving some stocks in negative territory. Union Dicon and Caverton led the losers’ chart, both shedding 10.00 per cent. Union Dicon fell from N7.00 to N6.30, while Caverton dropped from N5.50 to N4.95.