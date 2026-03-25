NGX Rebounds As Market Capitalisation Gains N1.09trn

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) rebounded yesterday as renewed buying interest lifted market capitalisation by N1.09 trillion, reversing the previous session’s decline.

Data from the NGX Daily Official List showed that total market value rose from N127.75 trillion to N128.84 trillion, while the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced from 199,014.02 points to 200,705.88 points, reflecting a strong recovery in equities performance.

The rebound was driven by price appreciation across key stocks, particularly in the midand large-cap segments, as investors took positions in fundamentally sound counters.

Leading the gainers’ chart, John Holt Plc, Continental Hallmark Assurance Plc, and Legend Internet Plc posted the maximum daily gain of 10 per cent each.

John Holt rose to N14.30 from N13.00, Consolidated Hallmark Assurance Plc increased to N4.95 from N4.50, while Legend Internet closed at N6.60 from N6.00. Te l e c o m m u n i c a t i o n s heavyweight Airtel Africa also recorded a significant jump of 10 per cent, gaining N227 to close at N2,497.00, providing major support for the overall market rally.

Other strong performers included Zichis, which gained 9.97 per cent to N10.37; Premier Paints, up 9.94 per cent to N28.20; and E-tranzact, which advanced by 9.50 per cent to N21.90.

The insurance sector showed notable strength, with stocks such as Wapic, FTG Insurance, Lasaco, and Mansard posting gains, reflecting sustained investor interest in the segment. Among blue-chip stocks, GTCO rose by 5.71 per cent to N111.00, while Presco gained 5.81 per cent to close at N1,980.00.

Transcorp also appreciated by 3.85 per cent to N49.90, alongside modest gains in NGX Group, International Breweries, and Eterna Oil. Sectoral performance further underscored the bullish sentiment, as most NGX indices closed higher.

The NGX Banking Index climbed from 1,918.28 to 1,927.96 points, while the NGX Insurance Index rose from 1,265.76 to 1,292.85 points. The NGX Consumer Goods Index also advanced, reflecting buying interest in consumer-facing stocks.

Despite the overall positive outing, some equities recorded losses due to profit-taking. NPF Microfinance Bank led the losers’ chart with a 6.29 per cent decline to N6.56, followed by Royal Exchange Insurance, which fell by 5.32 per cent to N1.78.

CWG Plc dropped by 4.82 per cent to N20.75, while Veritas Kapital and UPDC declined by 4.21 per cent and 3.88 per cent, respectively. First Holdco, Dangote Sugar, and Fidelity Bank also posted mild losses.