NGX Posts N97bn Market Capitalisation Gain As ASI Rises 152.28 Points

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed yesterday trading session on a strong positive note, recording a N97 billion increase in market capitalization alongside a 152.28 point rise in the All-Share Index (ASI), as bullish sentiment persisted across several key sectors.

Figures from the Daily Official List show that market capitalization climbed from N92.628 trillion on Wednesday to N92.725 trillion at the close of Thursday’s session.

Similarly, the ASI advanced from 145,323.87 points to 145,476.15 points, extending the market’s week-long upward trajectory.

The sustained rebound was driven largely by renewed interest in fundamentally strong stocks, with investors positioning ahead of year-end portfolio adjustments. UACN led the gainers’ chart after its share price appreciated by 10 per cent, rising from N80.00 to N88.00.

Morison Industries followed with a 9.94 per cent increase to N3.54. ETI also advanced, gaining 8.53 per cent to close at N36.90, while Wapic Insurance rose by 8.47 per cent to N2.56. Mansard Insurance appreciated by 7.75 per cent to N13.90, and FTN Cocoa climbed 7.10 per cent to N4.98. DAAR Communications gained 6.52 per cent, and Honeywell Flour added 4.64 per cent to close at N19.15.

Blue-chip stocks such as NB, GTCO, Zenith Bank and Oando posted modest gains, reinforcing the upbeat market sentiment.

However, profit-taking activities dragged several stocks lower. Ellah Lakes and Eunisell both topped the losers’ table after shedding 10 per cent each.

Transcorp Hotels followed with a 9.95 per cent decline to N157.50, while Omatek fell 9.23 per cent. Guinea Insurance dipped 8.46 per cent, and CAP Plc declined 6.16 per cent to N68.50.

Additional declines were recorded in NSLTECH, Veritas Kapital, Royal Exchange, Caverton and Intense Energy as investors moved to lock in earlier gains. Sector performance was mixed, with the Banking, Insurance and ASeM indices closing higher amid sustained demand in financial services stocks.

In contrast, the Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods indices ended the session lower due to selective trading and profit-taking pressures.

Analysts project that the equities market will maintain its cautious recovery path, supported by investor repositioning and improving sentiment toward large-cap stocks.

They note, however, that macroeconomic indicators particularly inflation and monetary policy direction will remain critical in shaping near-term market movements. With year-end activities intensifying, the NGX is expected to see continued rotation into fundamentally sound equities as institutional investors rebalance their portfolios.