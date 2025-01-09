NGX Poised For Breakout Year As Analysts Predict 40% Surge

Share

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) is set to record a staggering 40.4% growth in 2025, according to Cardinalstone Partners’ 2025 Economic Outlook report titled: “Pressure to Plateau.”

The bullish projection underscores the resilience and renewed investor confidence in Nigeria’s equities markets, building on five consecutive years of positive returns.

In contrast, Afrinvest West Africa offers a more cautious forecast, anticipating a 24.3 per cent base case return, with a potential peak of 38.1 per cent under optimistic scenarios.

This divergence in outlook highlights the spectrum of opportunities and risks as Nigeria’s capital market evolves in 2025. Cardinalstone’s analysis, derived from the GrinoldKolner model, points to a risk-adjusted return of 15.6 per cent and a return-to-risk ratio of 1.63x for 2025, reinforcing expectations of a robust market performance.

Afrinvest, similarly optimistic, projects a rise in the market’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio from 10.1x in 2024 to 11.88x in bullish scenarios.

These valuation improvements are attributed to stronger corporate earnings, improving macroeconomic indicators, and enhanced market fundamentals. A potential reinclusion of Nigeria in the MSCI Frontier Markets Index could act as a pivotal tailwind.

Following its reclassification as a standalone market in 2023, analysts at Cardinalstone point to improving foreign exchange dynamics as a critical enabler for this milestone. Such a development would likely bolster foreign investor inflows, further enhancing market liquidity and depth.

The oil and gas sector remains central to Nigeria’s economic narrative, with analysts identifying it as a key growth driver for 2025.

Cardinalstone has issued strong “BUY” recommendations for SEPLAT and ARADEL, citing robust growth prospects. Afrinvest also highlighted the sector’s resilience despite the anticipated softening of global oil prices.

