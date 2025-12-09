NGX Opens Week Strong As Market Capitalisation Adds N247bn

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) kicked off the new trading week on a bullish note, buoyed by renewed investor appetite for mid- and largecap stocks.

The market capitalisation rose by N247 billion, signalling strengthened sentiment across key sectors. Data from the Daily Official List show that market capitalisation increased to N93.969 trillion, up from N93.722 trillion posted last Friday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) climbed to 147,427.95 points, compared with 147,040.08 points in the previous session, marking the highest level recorded within the last five trading days. Sector performance was largely positive, with most major indices closing higher.

The NGX Main Board Index advanced to 7,081.87, the NGX 30 Index improved to 5,291.29, while the NGX Premium Index rose to 14,932.97. The NGX Banking Index also increased to 1,439.47, alongside gains in the Pension, Insurance, AFR Bank Value and MERI Growth indices, reflecting broadbased market strength.

Bullish sentiment dominated trading as 36 stocks appreciated in value. Morison Industries topped the gainers’ list, rising from N3.54 to N3.89, a 9.89 per cent increase. NPF Microfinance Bank followed with a 9.85 per cent uptick to close at N3.01, while Sovereign Insurance gained 9.31 per cent to N3.17.

Caverton also recorded a strong outing with a 9.18 per cent increase to N5.35, while Chams advanced 7.84 per cent to N3.30. Other notable risers included Veritaskap, LivingTrust, VFD Group, FTN Cocoa and Conhall.

In the banking sector, Zenith Bank rebounded by 4.50 per cent to close at N65.00, and GTCO added 1.18 per cent to end at N90.05. Blue-chip stocks such as Berger Paints, WAPCO, FCMB and Cadbury also contributed to the market’s upward direction. Meanwhile, 15 equities recorded price depreciation.

DAAR Communications led the losers’ chart after dipping 7.14 per cent to N0.91, from N0.98. Livestock Feeds fell 6.25 per cent to N6.00, while NAHCO slid 6.10 per cent to close at N100.00.

Other laggards included Union Dicon, Jaiz Bank, Omatek, Austin Laz, Prestige Assurance and Custodian Investment. Custodian dropped 2.38 per cent to N38.95, while Access Holdings declined 2.09 per cent to N21.05.

Analysts attributed the market’s positive outing to ongoing investor repositioning ahead of year-end portfolio adjustments and increasing confidence in fundamentally strong stocks.

With heightened activity expected in the weeks ahead, market watchers anticipate that investor reaction to economic indicators, corporate announcements and global market trends will continue to influence trading patterns.