NGX Opens December Trading Mixed As NCR Leads Gainers, INTBREW Tops Losers

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) began the first trading session of December on a mixed note, as modest advances in several mid-cap stocks were offset by declines across key blue-chip counters.

Although market breadth closed positive, overall sentiment remained cautious. Data from the NGX Gainers and Losers Report showed NCR Nigeria Plc emerging as the top gainer, appreciating by 9.97 per cent to close at N60.10, up from N54.65 recorded on 28 November.

Sunu Assurances followed with a 9.18 per cent rise to N4.28, while Champion Breweries advanced by 8.11 per cent to settle at N14.00.

Other notable gainers included Mecure Industries which climbed 7.58 per cent to N29.80, Guinea Insurance which added 7.27 per cent to close at N1.18, and Linkage Assurance which appreciated by 6.98 per cent to N1.84. Blue-chip manufacturer Vitafoam also posted a decent gain of 5.40 per cent, closing at N87.90.

On the flip side, market sentiment was weighed down by price declines in several major equities. International Breweries led the losers’ chart after shedding 10.00 per cent to close at N10.35, down from N11.50. RT Briscoe followed with a 9.88 per cent decline to N3.10, while Cornerstone Insurance dropped 7.83 per cent to N5.53.

Other laggards included DAAR Communications, which fell 6.52 per cent to N0.86, Regency Alliance down 4.81 per cent, and UPDC, which slipped 4.18 per cent to N4.81. NEM Insurance also lost 3.85 per cent, closing at N25.00.

Further down the list, UACN, Dangote Sugar, NSLTech, Legend Insurance, and Sterling recorded marginal losses, reflecting heightened sector-wide profit-taking.

Despite the mixed performance of individual stocks, the broader market indicators reflected slight volatility. The All-Share Index (ASI) dipped to 143,210.33 points on Monday from 143,520.53 recorded on Friday.