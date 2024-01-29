NGX: Market resilient with platform for capital, investment

The Acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), NGX, Mr. Jude Chiemeka, says the stock market has facilitated the raising of over N3.85 trillion by government and corporate entities to finance various projects. Chiemeka stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos while providing insights into the contributions made by the NGX in 2023. He said the figure demonstrated the pivotal role of the stock market in enabling capital formation and investment in the economy.

Chiemeka said that the substantial tax contributions made by the top five listed companies amounted to over N362 billion to the federal government, with dividends of N962 billion paid. “Our market continued to be resilient in providing stakeholders with a platform to raise capital and invest. Year to date, NGX has facilitated the needed financing of more than N3.85 trillion in capital raised by governments and corporates across various asset classes,” he said. “We remain committed to assisting issuers derive great value from their interactions with the market, by positioning ourselves as the African Exchange of choice. We will continue to adopt rules aimed at improving the corporate governance of our listed firms. We also offer products and services that are tailored to the needs of investors in a fair and orderly market.” The CEO said this showed the positive impact of the stock market on government revenue and shareholder returns. Chiemeka spoke on the resilience and reliability of the NGX, highlighting the diverse investment opportunities provided by the exchange, including equities, fixed income, derivatives, and other Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) like Mutual Funds and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). He noted this signifies the NGX’s commitment to offering a robust and efficient platform for investors across various asset classes.