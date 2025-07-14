NGX Market Capitalisation Swells By N1.08trn In Weeklong Rally

The Nigerian Exchange closed the week on a very bullish note, capping five consecutive sessions of bullish activities that added a staggering N1.08 trillion to investors’ wealth.

The NGX All-Share Index (ASI) surged by 1.37 per cent on Friday to settle at 126,149.59 points, marking a year-todate (YTD) return of 22.56% and cementing a broader trend of sustained investor optimism.

Market capitalisation closed the week at an all-time high of N79.80 trillion, underscoring strong appetite for equities— particularly in the banking, insurance, and industrial sectors.

Market breadth remained firmly positive, with 62 gainers outweighing 25 laggards, reflecting bullish sentiment across key counters.

The banking sector led the charge, buoyed by surging demand for tier-one stocks. UBA (+9.97%), ZENITHBANK (+9.94%), ETI (+9.52%), ACCESSCORP (+7.36%), FIDELITYBK (+4.43%), GTCO (+3.98%), and FBNH (+0.34%) posted significant gains.

Consumer and industrial counters also saw marked interest, with standout performances from GUINNESS (+10.00%), CADBURY (+10.00%), NGX – GROUP (+8.86%), BERGER (+8.85%), and LAFARGE (+7.07%).

Despite the overall upbeat tone, sectoral performance was mixed. The Banking (+5.61%), Insurance (+3.78%), and Industrial Goods (+1.69%) indices posted strong gains, while the Consumer Goods (-0.23%), Oil & Gas (-0.49%), and Commodities (-0.02%) sectors saw marginal declines, suggesting selective investor rotation.

Market activity strengthened considerably. Daily traded volume rose by 8.53 per cent to 1.39 billion shares, while the value of transactions advanced by 19.82 per cent to N30.55 billion, executed across 33,399 deals.

ACCESSCORP emerged as the most traded stock by both volume and value, accounting for 172.92 million shares valued at N4.16 billion, and contributing 12.45 per cent and 13.60 per cent respectively to daily volume and value totals.

Weekly turnover revealed the vibrancy seen in daily trading. Investors exchanged a total of 5.39 billion shares worth N107.81 billion in 134,390 transactions, slightly below the previous week’s volume of 5.47 billion shares valued at N108.10 billion in 118,570 trades.

The Financial Services sector dominated activity with 3.02 billion shares worth N56.24 billion, followed by Oil and Gas and Services sectors.

Top traded equities for the week included Access Holdings, Japaul Gold & Ventures, and AIICO Insurance, jointly accounting for 1.39 billion shares valued at N15.84 billion—representing 25.90 per cent of total weekly turnover by volume and 14.69 per cent by value.

Notably, the bourse recorded 90 gainers during the week, a marked improvement from 78 in the prior period. Conversely, decliners decreased to 16 from 20, while 41 equities closed flat.

Several equities, including GUINNESS, CADBURY, REDSTAREX, ZENITHBANK, and UBA, touched new 52-week highs, highlighting heightened investor confidence.