NGX Market Capitalisation Surpasses N130trn On Strong Buying In Blue-Chip Stocks

Nigeria’s equities market crossed a historic milestone today as total market capitalisation exceeded the N130 trillion mark, driven by sustained buying interest in blue-chip stocks on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

Data from the NGX’s daily official list showed that market capitalisation climbed to N130.03 trillion, up from N129.33 trillion recorded on Monday, reflecting a day-on-day increase of about N696 billion and reinforcing the bullish sentiment in the domestic equities market.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced to 202,559.41 points from 201,474.89 points in the previous session, indicating widespread gains across major sectors.

The breach of the N130 trillion threshold represents a record high for the Nigerian stock market, largely supported by renewed investor appetite for fundamentally sound stocks, particularly within the banking and industrial goods sectors.

Market activity was underpinned by strong performances in large-cap counters, with BUA Cement topping the gainers’ chart. The company’s share price appreciated by 10 per cent, rising from N297.00 to N326.70, as investors positioned for improved earnings and attractive dividend prospects.

Other top gainers included Presco Paints, Zenith Bank, Nahco, and RT Briscoe, all of which posted notable price increases during the session. Zenith Bank, a key player in the banking sector, rose by 7.91 per cent to close at N111.15, highlighting sustained investor confidence in financial stocks.

Analysts attributed the upward trend to a mix of improved corporate earnings outlook, attractive dividend yields, and portfolio adjustments by institutional investors seeking to hedge against inflationary pressures and exchange rate volatility.

The banking sector continued to draw strong interest, with stocks such as GTCO, UBA, and Wema Bank recording gains. GTCO rose by 4.53 per cent, while UBA gained 6.04 per cent, further supporting the market’s positive performance.

Despite the overall rally, some equities recorded losses. Presco led the laggards with a 10 per cent decline, falling from N2,083.90 to N1,875.60. Other decliners included Caverton, NSL Tech, and Guinea Insurance, reflecting profit-taking in selected stocks.

Sectoral performance remained positive, with key indices such as the NGX Main Board Index, NGX 30 Index, and NGX Banking Index all closing higher compared to the previous trading day.

Market analysts noted that the sustained rise in market capitalisation is closely tied to increasing share prices of heavyweight stocks, particularly in the cement sector, where higher product prices have strengthened earnings expectations.

They added that if macroeconomic conditions remain stable and corporate earnings continue to improve, the bullish momentum could be sustained in the near term.

The milestone highlights the growing depth and resilience of Nigeria’s capital market, reinforcing its appeal to both domestic and foreign investors seeking long-term value.

With the N130 trillion mark now achieved, attention will shift to whether the NGX can maintain this upward trajectory and set new records in the weeks ahead.