NGX Market Capitalisation Hits N77trn

The Nigerian equities market sustained its bullish trajectory on Wednesday, with the benchmark NGX AllShare Index (ASI) rising by 0.28 per cent to settle at 121,989.67 points just as the market capitalisation increased by N76.97 trillion.

This upward movement nudged the year-to-date (YTD) return to an impressive 18.52 per cent, underscoring sustained investor confidence and a broadly optimistic sentiment across the bourse, and further reinforcing the market’s growing appeal amid ongoing macroeconomic adjustments and policy recalibrations.

Market breadth—the ratio of advancing stocks to decliners— was markedly positive, signalling robust investor appetite.

A total of 59 stocks recorded gains, overwhelmingly outpacing the 21 that closed in the red. Notable among the top gainers were CHAMS, C&I Leasing (CILEASING), Enamelware (ENAMELWA), Red Star Express (REDSTAREX), and RT Briscoe (RTBRISCOE), each hitting the daily permissible ceiling of 1 per cent.

On the flip side, LEGEND International (LEGENDINT), Guinea Insurance (GUINEAINS), Eterna Plc (ETERNA), eTranzact (ETRANZACT), and Regency Alliance Insurance (REGALINS) led the decliners’ chart, with losses ranging from 8.05 per cent to 2.35 per cent.

Despite the overall bullish sentiment, investor participation showed signs of moderation. Total transaction volume declined by 11.84 per cent to 888.7 million shares, while total turnover dipped 19.88 per cent to N15.61 billion across 24,303 deals.

This contrasts with Tuesday’s activity, which saw over 1 billion shares traded. The day’s activity was led by high-volume transactions in JAPAULGOLD, GTCO, and ACCESSCORP, which together accounted for a significant share of the day’s total volume and value.

Other active movers included ELLAHLAKES and UBA, which contributed to the positive mo – mentum across key sectors. Sectoral performance was mixed.

The Insurance index led the gainers with a 2.48% uptick, buoyed by renewed interest in underpriced tickers. The Banking and Industrial Goods indices followed suit, rising by 0.45 per cent and 0.97 per cent, respectively.

Conversely, the Consumer Goods sector dipped by 0.13 per cent Oil & Gas by 0.05 per cent, and the Commodity segment closed marginally lower by 0.02 per cent.