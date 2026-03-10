NGX Market Capitalisation Climbs To N126.58tn As Investors Gain N146bn

The Nigerian equities market extended its positive momentum yesterday as investors gained about N146 billion following price appreciation in several stocks, particularly in the oil and gas and industrial sectors.

Market data from the (NGX) showed that market capitalization increased from N126.44 trillion recorded on Friday to N126.58 trillion, representing a gain of N146 billion.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 227.83 points to close at 197,196.98, compared with 196,968.15 recorded in the previous trading session.

The market recorded strong buying interest across several equities, pushing the benchmark index to an intraday high of 197,196.98, while the lowest point during the session stood at 196,463.22. On the gainers’ chart, led with a 10 per cent increase to close at N185.90, up from N169.00 recorded in the previous session.

It was followed by , which also gained 10 per cent to settle at N2.42, while Legend Internet Plc rose by 10 per cent to close at N7.04. Shares of advanced by 9.97 per cent to close at N166.00, while appreciated by 9.96 per cent to settle at N54.65.

Other notable gainers included Premium Paints Plc, International Breweries Plc, Fidson Healthcare Plc, and CWG Plc. On the losers’ table, Alex Plc recorded the highest decline, shedding 10 per cent to close at N13.95 from N15.50.

SCOA Nigeria Plc followed with a 9.90 per cent drop to N30.95, while RT Briscoe Plc declined by 9.87 per cent to settle at N10.87. Other decliners included Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc, Union Dicon Salt Plc, Guinea Insurance Plc, and Daar Communications Plc.

Across sectoral indices, the NGX Consumer Goods Index rose to 4,392.02 from 4,366.52, while the NGX Oil and Gas Index increased to 4,535.59 from 4,443.66. The NGX Industrial Index remained unchanged at 7,599.07, while the NGX Growth Index advanced to 29,105.56 from 29,087.37.

However, the NGX Banking Index declined to 1,877.89 from 1,896.70, reflecting mild profittaking in banking stocks. Analysts said the positive performance reflects sustained investor interest in fundamentally strong stocks as market participants continue to position ahead of corporate earnings releases and dividend announcements.

They added that selective buying and sector rotation may continue to shape market direction in the near term as investors seek opportunities across undervalued equities.