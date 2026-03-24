NGX Loses N1.38trn As Profit-Taking Drags Market Lower

The Nigerian equities market began the week on a negative note as investors lost N1.376 trillion in market value, reflecting renewed selloffs across key sectors.

The benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) declined by 2,142.84 points, representing a 1.07 per cent drop to close at 199,014.02 points.

Correspondingly, market capitalisation fell by N1.376 trillion to settle at N127.750 trillion. The downturn was largely driven by price declines in major large- and mid-cap stocks, including MTN Nigeria Communications (MTNN), Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO), Nigerian Breweries, Zenith Bank, and Wema Bank.

Commenting on the market performance, Imperial Asset Managers Limited attributed the bearish opening to profittaking activities, particularly in banking stocks that had recently recorded significant gains. “The market opened the week on a negative note primarily due to profit-taking in banking stocks after the recent rally.

However, the positive market breadth indicates that investor sentiment remains cautiously optimistic,” the firm said. It added that the market could witness mixed trading sessions in the near term as investors continue portfolio rebalancing.

The firm noted that interest is likely to remain in fundamentally strong banking, industrial, and dividend-paying stocks, although intermittent profit-taking may persist in recently appreciated equities. Despite the overall decline in the index, market breadth closed positive, with 43 stocks recording gains compared to 23 losers.

Presco emerged as the top gainer, appreciating by 10 per cent to close at N1,871.20 per share. Zichis Agro Allied Industries followed with a 9.91 per cent gain to close at N9.43, while John Holt advanced by 9.70 per cent to settle at N13.00 per share.

Premier Paints rose by 9.62 per cent to close at N25.65, while Fortis Global Insurance gained 9.45 per cent to close at N1.39 per share. On the losers’ chart, Consolidated Hallmark Holdings recorded the highest decline, shedding 9.64 per cent to close at N4.50 per share.

DEAP Capital Management & Trust dropped by 8.37 per cent to N5.91, while GTCO declined by 8.18 per cent to close at N105.00 per share. International Energy Insurance fell by 7.67 per cent to close at N2.77, while Nigerian Breweries lost 7.28 per cent to settle at N70.00 per share.