NGX Lists NGN Gram’s N10bn Commercial Paper Programme

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has listed the Series 1 Commercial Paper issuance of NGN Gram Limited under its N10 billion Commercial Paper Issuance Programme, with total subscriptions across three tranches amounting to over N9.99 billion.

The listing, which took pl this week comprises Tranche A valued at N809.32 million, Tranche B at N472.39 million, and Tranche C at N8.72 billion.

Details released by the Exchange show that the programme, structured in three tenors, reflects strong investor appetite for shortterm debt instruments amid prevailing market conditions.

The breakdown of the issuance shows that tranche A, with a tenor of 182 days, is scheduled to mature on August 13, 2026, offering an implied yield of 21.50 per cent and a discount rate of 19.42 per cent.

Tranche B, with a 270-day tenor, will mature on November 9, 2026, and carries an implied yield of 23.00 per cent alongside a discount rate of 19.66 percent.

And tranche C, the largest portion of the issuance at N8.72 billion, has a tenor of 364 days and will mature on February 11, 2027.

The listing offers the highest implied yield of 24.50 per cent and a discount rate of 19.69 per cent. All tranches were issued at a par value of N1,000 per unit, with issue prices set at 90.32 per cent, 85.46 per cent, and 80.36 per cent of par value for Tranches A, B, and C respectively. Redemption for the instruments will be at par.