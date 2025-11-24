NGX Lists 1.96bn Additional Shares Of Chams Holding

…suspends trading on Aso Savings and Loans

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has boosted the equity base of Chams Holding Company Plc with the listing of 1,955,910,000 additional ordinary shares, following the company’s successful private placement exercise.

The newly listed shares, issued at N1.87 per unit and carrying a nominal value of 50 kobo each, were admitted to the NGX’s Daily Official List on Monday, significantly increasing the company’s outstanding share volume. With the fresh addition, Chams Holding’s total issued and fully paid-up shares have expanded from 4,696,060,000 to 6,651,970,000 ordinary shares.

This represents a major milestone in the company’s capitalraising efforts and underscores its ongoing strategy to reinforce its financial position, deepenoperational capacity, and pursue new business opportunities across its technology and digital services portfolio.

Capital market analysts note that such an equity expansion strengthens the firm’s ability to attract new investments, improve liquidity in its shares, and enhance governance through a broader shareholder base.

The private placement also reflects investor confidence in the company’s long-term growth prospects, especially as it continues to expand its footprint within Nigeria’s evolving digital identity, payments, and enterprise technology markets.

In a separate notice, the NGX reported the full suspension of trading in the shares of Aso Savings and Loans Plc. The suspension, effective Wednesday, November 19, 2025, was imposed to halt all market activity in the company’s shares while it undergoes a crucial restructuring process.

According to the Exchange, the temporary suspension is necessary to allow Aso Savings and Loans Plc, its registrars, and the Central Securities and Clearing System Plc (CSCS) to reconcile all shareholder records ahead of the planned listing of reconstructed shares.

This move is a fundamental step in the company’s recapitalization and restructuring programme, designed to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and position the mortgage bank for long-term sustainability.

The NGX further explained that the suspension will help establish a clear register of shareholders entitled to receive the reconstructed shares, thereby preventing disputes and maintaining market integrity.

The Exchange emphasised that both the listing of Chams Holding’s additional shares and the suspension of Aso Savings and Loans align with its commitment to transparency, investor protection, and orderly capital market operations.

The developments highlight the NGX’s ongoing role in facilitating capital formation, supporting corporate restructuring, and strengthening Nigeria’s capital market ecosystem.