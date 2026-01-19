NGX Lifts Suspension On Trading In Premier Paints Shares

Trading in the shares of Premier Paints Plc has resumed on the Nigerian Exchange following the lifting of a longstanding suspension imposed over outstanding regulatory filings.

In a notice issued to the market, Nigerian Exchange Limited said the suspension, which had been in place since July 1, 2022, was lifted after the company submitted all its outstanding financial statements in line with the Exchange’s listing rules.

The Exchange recalled that the suspension was effected pursuant to Rule 3.1 of the Rules for Filing of Accounts and Treatment of Default Filing, which empowers the Exchange to halt trading in the securities of any issuer that fails to file its relevant accounts within the stipulated cure period.

Under the rule, the Exchange is also required to notify the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the investing public within 24 hours of such suspension.

According to the NGX, Premier Paints Plc has now complied fully with the filing requirements by submitting all outstanding financial statements, prompting a review by the Exchange.

Following satisfaction that the accounts comply with applicable listing rules, the NGX approved the lifting of the suspension in line with Rule 3.3 of the Default Filing Rules.

“In view of the company’s submission of its outstanding financial statements, and pursuant to Rule 3.3 of the Default Filing Rules, the suspension of trading in the issuer’s securities shall be lifted upon submission of the relevant accounts, provided the Exchange is satisfied that the accounts comply with all applicable rules,” the Exchange stated.