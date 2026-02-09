NGX Lifts Suspension On Trading In Fortis Global Insurance Shares

The Nigerian Exchange has lifted the suspension placed on trading in the shares of Fortis Global Insurance Plc following the company’s submission of all outstanding financial statements.

In a market notification, the Exchange recalled that trading in the insurer’s shares was suspended in July 2019 in line with Rule 3.1 of the Rules for Filing of Accounts and Treatment of Default Filing.

The suspension was imposed after the company, formerly known as Standard Alliance Insurance Plc, failed to file its relevant accounts within the stipulated cure period.

Under the rule, issuers that default in filing their accounts are issued a second filing deficiency notice, after which trading in their securities is suspended and both the Securities and Exchange Commission and the market are notified.

The Exchange said Fortis Global Insurance has now complied fully with its filing obligations by submitting all outstanding financial statements due to the Exchange.

Consequently, and in line with Rule 3.3 of the Default Filing Rules, which provides that trading suspension shall be lifted upon satisfactory submission of the relevant accounts, the NGX approved the restoration of trading in the company’s shares.

The Exchange confirmed that the suspension on trading in Fortis Global Insurance Plc was formally lifted on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, and notified Trading License Holders and the investing public accordingly. The development allows investors to resume trading in the insurer’s shares on the Exchange after nearly seven years of suspension.