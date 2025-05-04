NGX: Investors Trade N75bn In 4 Days

Share

Investors on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. traded 2.200 billion shares worth N75.409 billion in 70,329 transactions this week.

This contrasts with 1.854 billion shares worth N56.025 billion traded last week in 51,386 deals.

As a result, transaction value rose by 34.6 per cent, with investors gaining N19.384 billion on the Exchange.

The market operated for four days this week, as Thursday, May 1, was a public holiday for Workers’ Day.

The Financial Services sector led activity, with 1.432 billion shares worth N30.908 billion exchanged in 33,095 deals.

This accounted for 65.09 per cent of total volume and 40.99 per cent of total value.

The ICT sector followed with 230.248 million shares valued at N27.453 billion in 4,811 deals.

Third place went to Consumer Goods, with 166.345 million shares worth N4.708 billion in 8,284 deals.

Fidelity Bank, Access Holdings, and UBA accounted for 704.639 million shares worth N16.757 billion in 10,466 deals.

These three equities contributed 32.03 per cent of total volume and 22.22 per cent of total value.

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation rose by 0.27 and 0.28 per cent to close at 106,042.57 and N66.648 trillion, respectively.

All other indices closed higher except NGX Banking, Insurance, AFR Bank Value, MERI Value, Oil & Gas, Lotus I1, Sovereign Bond, and Commodity.

These indices fell by 0.38, 2.89, 0.04, 2.08, 2.90, 0.01, 0.19 and 1.12 per cent, respectively.

Fifty-two equities gained this week, down from 64 in the previous week.

Thirty-seven equities declined, compared to 27 previously, while 59 remained unchanged, slightly higher than 57 last week.

Top five gainers were Associated Bus, Legend Internet, Fidson Health, University Press, and Nigerian Aviation Handling.

They gained 70k, N2.21, N4.25, 71k, and N13.85, appreciating by 44.87, 32.40, 22.85, 20.88, and 20.17 per cent, respectively.

Top decliners included Ecobank, Multiverse Mining, Livestock Feeds, Aradel Holdings, and Tripple Gee and Company.

They lost N6.00, N1.45, N1.01, N49.00, and 19k respectively during the trading week.

