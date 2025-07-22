NGX: Investors Stay Cautiously Bullish With N152.8bn Gain

The Nigerian equities market kicked off the trading week on a mildly optimistic footing, as the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) edged higher by 0.18 per cent to close at 131,826.77 points, buoyed by bargain hunting in select bellwether stocks. Market capitalisation correspondingly advanced by N152.81 billion, settling at N83.39 trillion.

The modest uptick pushed the year-todate (YTD) return to 28.08 per cent, underscoring persistent investor confidence despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop.

However, market breadth tilted negative, with 44 decliners overshadowing 31 gainers—reflecting a cautious sentiment mix of profit-taking and opportunistic accumulation.

Sectoral performance revealed a fragmented pattern. The Industrial Goods sector led the charge, climbing 1.50 per cent on the back of robust interest in BUACEMENT, which rallied 5.19 per cent.

The Consumer Goods and Commodities indices also posted marginal gains of 0.06 per cent and 0.50 per cent, respectively. On the flip side, the Banking (-0.37%), Insurance (-1.35%), and Oil & Gas (-0.10%) sectors all recorded losses, weighed down by sell – offs in top-tier lenders and energy counters.

Despite the bullish close, overall trading activity was subdued. Total transaction volume plunged by 78.91 per cent to 706.04 million units, while value turnover fell by 65.44 per cent to N21.56 billion.

Notably, the number of executed deals rose by 7.54 per cent to 30,750, indicating increased investor engagement in midto small-cap plays.

ACCESSCORP emerged the most traded stock by volume, exchanging 61.73 million units, while PRESCO dominated the value chart with trades worth N3.11 billion.

Other top gainers included HONYFLOUR (+7.12%) and FIDELITYBK (+3.12%), while profit-taking activities clipped GTCO (-0.58%), ZENITHBANK (-1.39%), and UBA (-0.43%).

In a session defined by divergent movements across sectors and a pullback in market participation, investor sentiment remains tentatively positive, though tempered by cautious repositioning ahead of upcoming corporate earnings releases and economic data.

As the market navigates the mid-year transition, analysts anticipate continued volatility with selective sector rotations driven by earnings surprises, monetary policy cues, and macroeconomic realignments.