NGX: Investors Net Worth Further Increases by N899bn

appreciated by N899 billion or 2.11 per cent to end trading for the week. Specifically, market capitalisation closed at N43.593 trillion as against N42.694 trillion recorded on Thursday. Also, the All-Share Index (ASI) also earned 2.11 per cent or 1,644 points to settle at 79,664.66, as against 78,020.54 recorded at the previous session. Consequently, the Year-To-Date (YTD) return rose by 6.54 per cent, as investors traded 892.68 million shares valued at N14.33 billion in 13,019 deals.

The market breadth was positive as a result investors bought interest in the shares of Dangote Cement, MTN Nigeria, Zenith Bank. Meanwhile, on the activity chart, Fidelity Bank led in volume with an exchange of 92.668 million shares valued at N1.31 billion. It was followed by Transcorp with 75.430 million shares of deals worth N954.95 million. Sterling Bank exchanged 71.553 million shares valued at N399.96 million, while FCMB traded 56.850 million shares valued at N541.82 million.

Also, UBA exchanged 45.983 mil- lion shares valued at N131.72 million. On the gainer’s chart, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) and UPDC Real Estate Investment Trust (UPDCREIT) led in percentage terms of 10 each to close at N28.60 and N1.65 per share, respectively. Transcorp and Wema Bank also gained 9.99 per cent each to close at N12.66 and N7.38 per share respectively, while Transcorp Hotel made a profit of 9.92 per cent to close at N84.85 per share.

Conversely, Multiverse Mining and Exploration led the loser’s chart with 9.99 per cent to close at N18.20. SCOA Nigeria trailed with 9.94 per cent to close at N1.63, while Abbey Mortgage Bank lost 9.86 per cent to close at N2.65 per share. UPDCREIT also shed 9.33 percent to close at N6.30 and Wapic Insurance declined by 8.97 per cent to close at 71k per share. However, analysis of the market outlook by some financial experts revealed that trade on the Exchange appreciated due to a wave of “buy the hype”, and the ASI may hit the 80,000 mark in the coming weeks.

Mr. Adetola Freeman, Regional Analyst, FBS Africa, had noted that while the ASI may hit the 80,000 mark, underlying economic factors could cause a decline in the enthusiasm of investors subsequently. Freeman said, this may also pressure existing shareholders to sell off their holdings He noted that the fact that the current market outlook is extremely positive could be another cause for smart money investors to take a pause. Freeman stated that this would later lead to a bullish run before the end of the first quarter and give birth to a new batch of investments.