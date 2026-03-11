NGX Investors Lose N725bn As Profit-Taking Drags Market Lower

Investors on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) lost about N725.97 billion yesterday as profit-taking in major stocks dragged the market lower. Market data showed that the market capitalization declined from N126.58 trillion on Monday to N125.86 trillion, representing a loss of N725.97 billion.

Similarly, the All-Share Index (ASI) dropped by 1,130.87 points, or 0.57 per cent, to close at 196,066.11 points, compared with 197,196.98 points recorded in the previous session. The downturn was driven by losses recorded in several medium and large-capitalized stocks across key sectors of the market.

NASCON Allied Industries led the losers’ chart after its share price fell by 10 per cent to close at N147.60, while MBENEFIT also declined by 10 per cent to settle at N4.59 per share.

Other notable decliners included Red Star Express, which dropped by 9.94 per cent to close at N28.55, Austin Laz & Company which shed 9.88 per cent to N3.74, and SCOA Nigeria, down 9.85 per cent to N27.90 per share.

Also contributing to the bearish trend were Oando, PZ Cussons, Caverton Offshore Support Group, LivingTrust Mortgage Bank, Learn Africa, and Sovereign Trust Insurance, which all recorded significant price declines. Despite the overall market decline, several stocks posted gains during the session.

Premier Paints topped the gainers’ chart, rising by 9.97 per cent to close at N17.65, followed by Conoil, which gained 9.95 per cent to settle at N204.40 per share. SUNU Assurances also advanced by 9.95 per cent to N4.75, while Daar Communications appreciated by 9.84 per cent to N2.01, and Eterna Plc gained 9.56 per cent to close at N51.00 per share.

Other stocks that recorded price appreciation included NEM Insurance, NPF Microfinance Bank, Omatek Ventures, RT Briscoe, and NSLTech. Sectoral performance was mixed during the session.

The NGX Oil and Gas Index and NGX Banking Index posted modest gains, while declines in the NGX Industrial Index, NGX Consumer Goods Index, and NGX Growth Index weighed on the overall market performance.

Analysts attributed the market’s negative performance largely to profit-taking by investors following recent gains in equities, particularly in consumer goods and industrial stocks.