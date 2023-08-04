NGX Investors Gain N541.84bn On Sustained Bullish Run

Trading activities at the Nigerian stock market on Thursday continued on upward movement as both volumes of shares and market indicators appreciated significantly.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited extended gains for the second consecutive session as the All- Share Index ended 1.55 per cent stronger to close at 65,263.06 points. The performance was primarily driven by rebounds in index heavyweight, MTNN (+6.46%) alongside Tier-1 banking names, Z E N I T H B A N K (+0.30%) and GTCO (+2.25%).

The ASI year-to- date (YTD) increased to 27.34 per cent, while market capitalisation increased by N541.84 billion to close at N35.52 trillion. At the close of business, trade turnover settled higher relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions up by 19.14 per cent.

A total of 445.28 million shares valued at N5.09 billion were exchanged in 7,095 deals. S T E R L I N G (+10.00%) led the volume chart with 69.45 million units traded while ACCESSCORP (+5.44%) led the value chart in deals worth N568.98 million.

Market breadth closed positive at a 6.67-to-1 ratio with advancing issues out- numbering declining ones. NB (+10.00%) led 39 others on the leader’s table while, ETERNA (-9.83%) topped five others on the laggard’s chart.