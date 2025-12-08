NGX Inducts 115 Dealing Clerks As Exchange Reinforces Regulatory Standards

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has inducted 115 newly qualified Authorised Dealing Clerks, marking one of its largest cohorts in recent years and underscoring the Exchange’s efforts to strengthen professionalism across the capital market.

The inductees, drawn from brokerage firms nationwide, completed NGX’s rigorous 15-day Automated Trading System (ATS) Brokers’ Certification Programme, which provides technical training on market structure, trading procedures and compliance requirements. Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga, Chairman of NGX Group, described the induction as “a testament to hard work and a deepened understanding of the market’s operational framework,” noting that the ceremony marked an important step in replenishing the talent pipeline for Nigeria’s securities industry.

Jude Chiemeka, Chief Executive of NGX, used the occasion to reiterate the Exchange’s focus on market integrity. The ceremonial robes presented to the new clerks, he said, symbolise a binding commitment to the ethical standards of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers and the NGX Rulebook.

“Your duty is to uphold the integrity and professionalism that underpin market confidence. These standards are non-negotiable,” he told the inductees.