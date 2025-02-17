NGX Halts Trading In Thomas Wyatt Over Regulatory Infraction

Share

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has suspended trading in the shares of Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc, effective Tuesday, February 11, 2025, citing the company’s failure to meet its financial reporting obligations.

In adherence to Rule 3.1 of the Exchange’s Default Filing Rules, the suspension stems from Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc’s inability to submit its Audited Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, alongside its Unaudited Financial Statements for subsequent periods.

This move underscores the NGX’s firm stance on transparency, accountability, and regulatory compliance within the Nigerian capital market.

The enforcement action follows the recent delisting of two companies due to persistent noncompliance with postlisting requirements, signaling the Exchange’s commitment to upholding market integrity.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, NGX has announced the listing of additional shares from Zenith Bank Plc’s hybrid capital raise.

The newly listed 9,673,336,214 ordinary shares of 50 Kobo each result from a Rights Issue and a Public Offer, both of which witnessed significant investor participation.

According to NGX’s latest report, the Rights Issue, comprising 5,232,748,964 shares at N36.00 per share, was fully subscribed, while the Public Offer of 4,440,587,250 shares at N36.50 per share saw an over – subscription rate of 160.47 per cent.

With this listing, Zenith Bank Plc’s total issued and fully paid-up shares have increased from 31.4 billion to 41.1 billion ordinary shares.

Share

Please follow and like us: